Akash Deep was a new name that featured in India's squad for the remaining three Test matches against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) picked the squad for the remainder of the Test series against England and the Bengal fast bowler was drafted into the team in place of Avesh Khan. The 27-year-old has been working hard for years in domestic cricket and finally got the fruit of all his efforts with his maiden call-up to the Indian Test team. F The right-arm fast bowler has featured for RCB in the IPL as well. Fans might be keen on knowing more about the player and here are some quick facts about him. India Squad for Remaining England Tests Announced: Virat Kohli Set to Miss Entire Series, Fast Bowler Akash Deep Earns Maiden Call-Up.

In an interview with PTI, the fast bowler said that he was a bit surprised to be getting a call-up to the Test team this early but it is indeed a deserving one. He also did well for India A against England Lions recently where he scalped 11 wickets in two games, which included a couple of four-wicket hauls. Akash would be joining fellow Bengal speedster Mukesh Kumar, who has already made his debut for India in all three formats and featured in India vs England 2nd Test, where he picked up a wicket in the last innings of the contest. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First-Ever Bowler to Top ICC Rankings in All Formats.

Akash Deep Quick Facts

#Akash Deep was born on December 15, 1996, in Bihar's Rohtas.

#He made his First Class debut for Bengal on December 25, 2019, in a Ranji Trophy match against Andhra.

#His List A debut was earlier that year against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

#The 27-year-old was signed by RCB in the mega auction of 2022 and has featured in seven IPL matches, taking six wickets.

#Akash's father Ramji Singh was reluctant to have him play cricket.

#He lost his father and elder brother in a span of six months.

#He moved to Durgapur and began his cricket career in West Bengal.

#Akash was trained by Ranadeb Bose, Arun Lal and also Saurashish Lahiri throughout his career.

#The fast bowler has picked up 103 wickets in 29 matches.

#In T20Is, he has taken 48 wickets in 41 matches with his best figures being 4/35.

A maiden call-up to the Indian Test team would give him a lot of confidence and should he get an opportunity to feature in the playing XI in any of the remaining three Test matches.

