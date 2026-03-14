Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Al-Nassr travel to the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium to face Al-Khaleej in a pivotal Matchday 26 encounter of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Currently holding a two-point lead at the top of the table, the Knights of Najd have an opportunity to extend their advantage following a surprise defeat for title rivals Al-Ahli yesterday. However, they must do so without their captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr, Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on 15 March.

Venue: Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam

Time: 12:30 AM IST How to Watch Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr, Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes. TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria .



Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Team News

With Ronaldo currently undergoing specialist rehabilitation in Madrid, the attacking responsibility will fall on Joao Felix and Sadio Mane. Felix has been in standout form recently, while Mané is expected to lead the line as the primary focal point. A win tonight would move Al-Nassr five points clear at the summit, placing immense pressure on Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

Manager Georgios Donis will look to the Greek duo of Kostas Fortounis and Giorgos Masouras to provide the creative spark needed to penetrate the league's meanest defence. While the Pearls have struggled for consistency at home this season, they will be buoyed by the fact that Al-Nassr are managing a growing list of absentees, including goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi and midfielder Sami Al-Najei.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).