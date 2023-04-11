Lucknow Super Giants’ veteran spinner, Amit Mishra, on Monday, landed in a controversy after a video wherein he is seen applying saliva on the ball during the match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 went viral. Notably, during the Covid-19 pandemic, cricket’s global governing body, ICC, had asked all to refrain from using saliva on the ball in order to shine it, but in LSG’s IPL match against RCB, the spinner was caught on camera applying saliva on the ball. RCB vs LSG: Anushka Sharma Cheers For Hubby Virat Kohli in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium (View Pic).

The incident occurred during the early stage of the 12th over, i.e. while Royal Challengers Bangalore were batting. Introducing him into the attack for the first time, spinner Amit Mishra unconsciously had applied saliva on the ball. Even though the new rule does not allow anyone to apply saliva but Mishra’s absent-minded act had caught the attention of the cameras and his video of applying saliva soon went viral.

Amit Mishra Caught Using Saliva

After the video went viral, fans started asking if applying saliva on the ball is permissible in the rules of cricket. The veteran bowler gave away two runs on the first two deliveries of his first over of the game, and, on the third delivery, he was pivotal in breaking RCB's 96-run partnership when he got the wicket of all-important Virat Kohli. Kohli, who smashed 61 runs from 44 balls, attempted to go for a big shot but in the process failed to cross the boundary lines and was caught by LSG's Marcus Stoinis.

Interestingly, the last time Mishra had breached the rules regarding application of saliva on the ball was during the 2021 IPL while playing for Delhi Capitals. While going through his first delivery of the match, the spinner accidentally had applied saliva on the ball and after the incident the umpire had given a warning to the Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant.

