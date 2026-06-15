Anaya Bangar's Fearless Journey Takes Center Stage in JioHotstar's 'Stories Made by Women' Campaign; Watch Teaser Video

Mumbai's cricketing landscape has always produced compelling narratives, but few are as inspiring and groundbreaking as that of Anaya Bangar, who takes centre stage in JioHotstar's acclaimed 'Stories Made by Women' campaign. The feature, titled 'Challenge The Norms,' was released on June 14, 2026, showcasing Bangar's remarkable journey as a transgender woman navigating the world of cricket with fearless authenticity. Satire Alert! No Yuzvendra Chahal and Anaya Bangar Are Not Getting Married.

Born Aryan Bangar on December 26, 2000, Anaya, now 25, is the daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar. She inherited her father's love for the game, playing competitive age-group cricket for Mumbai at the Under-16 level and representing local clubs like Islam Gymkhana in India and Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire, UK. During her junior years, she even played alongside future international stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan.

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A Journey of Self-Discovery and Advocacy

Anaya publicly began her gender transition in 2023, initiating hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and undergoing gender-affirming surgery in Thailand in 2026. This deeply personal journey, which she candidly describes as a "second puberty," brought about significant physical changes, including a reported 95 per cent loss of her original muscle mass, profoundly altering her athletic capabilities.

Despite the challenges, Anaya's passion for cricket remains undimmed. However, her transition has coincided with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regulations that currently prohibit transgender women who have undergone any stage of male puberty from competing in elite women's cricket. This has seen her step away from competitive play, but she has channelled her energy into becoming a vocal advocate for more inclusive, evidence-based policies for transgender athletes in sports.

'Living Her Truth, Chasing Her Passion'

The JioHotstar campaign highlights individuals who dream fearlessly and live authentically, a mantra Anaya Bangar embodies fully. In the promotional material for her feature, JioHotstar describes her story as "Living her truth, chasing her passion." Anaya herself has articulated her stance powerfully: “If I wanted to play cricket, it would have been easier to do so on a men's team. I transitioned because it is who I am, and it has nothing to do with how I play cricket.”

She has openly spoken about the difficulties she faced, including harassment within cricketing circles, but also the evolving support from her family, especially her father, Sanjay Bangar, who initially found it difficult but now offers "real, unconditional, and strong" backing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).