Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell’s form with the bat has been a cause of concern for the franchise. In five matches, the hard-hitting batsman has managed to score just 50 runs with 24 being his highest. While Russell has struggled with the bat, he has relatively done well with the ball; by picking five wickets with an economy of 8.00. Meanwhile, one of Russell’s fan made a bizarre comment on his wife Jassym Lora’s latest Instagram post and suggested that ‘she needs to be with the out of form cricketer.' Ziva Dhoni Gets Rape Threats on Social Media After MS Dhoni-Led CSK Underperforms in IPL 2020, Netizens Call for Quick Action Against Malicious Cyber Crime.

“Jassym aunty please go to Dubai Russell is not in good form,” read fan’s comment on her Instagram post. Jassym chose not to ignore the creepy comment and instead hit back at it. Russell wife wrote, “he’s in the best form..”

Here’s the Screenshot of the Conversation

Screenshot Jassym Lora Instagram

Russell is an important member of the Knight Riders team and has played many match-winning knocks for the franchise. Meanwhile, KKR

are placed on fourth spot on the IPL 2020 points table and have won three matches out of five.

