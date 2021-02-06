Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff took a dig at Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan after Joe Root smashed his fifth double ton in the longest format on Day 2 of the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Flintoff dug out a five-year-old tweet from the Bollywood actor in which the 78-year-old was seen trolling the current England skipper. Mohammed Siraj Grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the Back of His Neck As Two Cricketers Engage in Banter (Watch Video).

After Virat Kohli’s knock against Australia that took India to the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-finals, Flintoff had tweeted that ‘at this rate, Kohli will be as good as Root one day’. Not taking kindly to the former all-rounder’s comments, Bachchan had replied that he had no idea who Root was and that India would ‘uproot’ the current Indian skipper. Joe Root Becomes First Batsman in History to Score Double Century in His 100th Test Match.

Amitabh Bachan's Old Tweet

Now following Joe Root’s success in India on Saturday where he became the first player to score a double ton in his 100th Test, Flintoff replied to the actor’s five-year-old tweet. ‘With the greatest respect , this aged well’ the 43-year-old wrote.

Flintoff's Reply

With the greatest respect , this aged well 😂 https://t.co/sjhs7HGT1d — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) February 6, 2021

Speaking of the game, England ended Day 2 of 555/8 with skipper Joe Root scoring his fifth Test double ton. The visitors were also helped by crucial, scores from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes, Team India need to pick wickets early on the third day and bat properly if they are to avoid an upset in the series opener.

