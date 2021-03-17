Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is known to wear his heart on his sleeve. Kohli is full of emotions whenever he takes the filed. During the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli lost his cool and abused Shardul Thakur after the pacer’s sloppy fielding. The incident took place in the 12th over of the England’s chase. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: Jos Buttler Shines As Visitors Defeat India And Take Lead in the Series.

Thakur’s wayward throw meant England batsmen took two runs at a crucial stage of the game as Indian bowlers were struggling to pick wickets. Had Thakur, who was fielding at the deep, sent down perfect throw it would have had Jos Buttler in some trouble. The video of Kohli abusing Thakur has now gone viral. India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Here’s Virat Kohli Abusing Shardul Thakur

Kohli calling Shardul Thakur ‘ BEN STOKES’ 🙆🏼‍♂️😧 pic.twitter.com/cJm0fABTW6 — ribas (@ribas30704098) March 17, 2021

England were set a target of 157 to win the third T20I. The visitors reached the total comfortably and lost just two wickets. Buttler was adjudged as man of the match for his unbeaten 83 off 52 balls. Apart from him, Jonny Bairstow scored unbeaten 40 off just 28 balls. England now lead the five-match series 2-1. Thr fourth T20I will take place on March 18.

