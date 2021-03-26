The IPL 2021 is less than a fortnight away and the players who are not busy with the international duties are sweating it out in the nets ahead of the mega-event. Even Arjun Tendulkar was spotted in the nets of the Mumbai Indians and the franchise shared the picture of his practice session on social media. Mumbai Indians will play the opening game of the IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are yet to join the camp for obvious reasons. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

As of now, players like Saurabh Tiwary, Piyush Chawla, Ishan Kishan and Arjun Tendulkar have reported to the camp and are seen sweating it out in the nets with the mentors of the franchise. In the video we see the players working on their fitness and then their batting. The bowlers were seen honing their skills with the ball. In the video, Piyush Chawla was heard saying, "It's the best feeling when you get to the ground and roll your arm in the nets." The players were quite happy to come out of quarantine and play their hearts out.

Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by Mumbai Indians.

Arjun Tendulkar had been picked up in the IPL 2021 auctions which were held in February in Chennai. He was picked by the franchise for the price of Rs 20 lakhs.

