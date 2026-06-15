Ashok Sharma, Who Clocked 154.2 Kmph in IPL 2026, Receives India A Call-Up for Sri Lanka Tri-Series

The meteoric rise of Ashok Sharma continues unabated as the 23-year-old pacer has earned a crucial India A call-up for the ongoing Tri-Nation ODI Series in Sri Lanka. Sharma, who recently made a significant domestic switch to Gujarat, is slated to fly to Colombo on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2026, before linking up with the squad in Dambulla, where the tournament is currently underway. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Involved in Heated Altercation, Pushes Sri Lanka A Player After Super Over Loss (Watch Video).

Sharma's inclusion is a testament to his electrifying pace and impressive wicket-taking abilities that have made headlines across the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rapid Rise and Domestic Prowess

Ashok Sharma, born on June 17, 2002, has quickly become one of India's most exciting pace prospects. His ability to consistently clock speeds above 145 kmph, with his fastest delivery in IPL 2026 reaching a blistering 154.2 kmph (nearly 96 mph), has drawn widespread attention and praise from cricketing experts.

His recent domestic performances have been nothing short of exceptional:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26: 22 wickets in 16 matches, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

22 wickets in 16 matches, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker. Vijay Hazare Trophy: 13 wickets in 7 matches.

13 wickets in 7 matches. First-Class Debut (last season): 14 wickets in just four matches.

Sharma also had a breakthrough IPL 2026 season with the Gujarat Titans, picking up 6 wickets in as many matches, showcasing his raw pace on the big stage. He was acquired by the Titans for INR 90 lakh. His recent move from Rajasthan to Gujarat in domestic cricket, for which he received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Rajasthan Cricket Association, was driven by the pursuit of better opportunities to advance his career. Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Face Ban for Pushing Sri Lanka A Player During Heated Altercation?

The Sri Lanka Tri-Series: An Opportunity Awaits

The Tri-Nation A Series, also known as the Talent TV Cup 2026, features India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A in a 50-over double round-robin format. All matches are being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. The tournament commenced on June 9, 2026, and will conclude with the final on June 21, 2026.

India A, captained by Tilak Varma, is currently amidst the league stage. They suffered a defeat against Sri Lanka A in a Super Over today, June 15, making their record one win and two losses in the tournament so far. Sharma's arrival will bolster the Indian pace attack for the remaining crucial fixtures.

Sharma's inclusion in the India A squad presents a golden opportunity for the young speedster to further impress national selectors and make a strong case for higher honours in the near future. His raw pace and recent form will undoubtedly be a key asset for the Tilak Varma-led side in their quest for the Tri-Series trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).