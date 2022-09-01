The Asia Cup 2022’s second round- Super 4- will see four teams battle it out for a place in the final. India and Afghanistan have already made it to the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round after topping Group A and B respectively. These two teams now await the winners of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Group B and Pakistan vs Hong Kong in Group A. The ACC has already revealed the schedule for the Super 4 round and once the other two teams have been decided we will see the full schedule of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round. The Asia Cup Super 4 round will begin from September 03 and end on September 09. Except for the first match, all games will be held in Dubai. Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live, Team Standings of Cricket Tournament.

The teams will get to play three matches each in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round regardless of the fact that they have already played one of the teams at the group stage. For Instance, if Pakistan qualifies for the Super 4 round, we will get to witness another India vs Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup 2022. As of now, India and Afghanistan are the only confirmed teams in the Super 4 round, so the two are scheduled to meet on September 06 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Schedule and Match List in IST

Match Date and Time (IST) Teams Venue 1 Sep 03, 07:30 PM Afghanistan vs B2 Sharjah 2 Sep 04, 07:30 PM India vs A2 Dubai 3 Sep 06, 07:30 PM India vs Afghanistan Dubai 4 Sep 07, 07:30 PM A2 vs B2 Dubai 5 Sep 08, 07:30 PM India vs B2 Dubai 6 Sep 09, 07:30 PM Afghanistan vs A2 Dubai Final Sep 11,07:30 PM Final Dubai

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Format

As mentioned earlier, teams will get to play three matches each as per the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round format and the top two teams will head to the final. There will be no semifinal contests to determine the finalists. For the uninitiated, there will be a separate Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table and team standings to keep track of the team’s journey in the penultimate round. In case teams are tied on the points secured, finalists will be decided based on the Net Run Rate (NRR).

