Bangladesh will be put against in-form Australia in match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall be looking at the Dream11 captain and vice-captain for you playing XI. But before that, we shall talk about how the two teams have performed in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. Australia has been upbeat with its performance in the T20 World Cup. Out of the three games played by Aaron Finch's men, they have won a couple of games. AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction.

The team just needs a win to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh had had quite a rough tournament as they have lost four games in a row and they are out of contention for being qualified in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. The pitch is not ideal to bat first and chasing will become much easier. Glenn Maxwell's form would be quite a headache for the team management for the team. Now, here's the Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain for your team.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: David Warner

David Warner is truly labelled to be one of the best batsmen in Australia. He might have been performing in patches for the team, but surely once he gets going, it becomes extremely difficult to stop him.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Mahedi Hasan

Mahedi Hasan should be your vice-captain owing to his all-around abilities. He can change the course of any game. And he can chip in with the bat and the ball and thus he can be one of the best picks for your team.

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam

