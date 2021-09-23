Australia Women defeated India Women in the series opener at the Harrup Park in Mackay. The hosts took 1-0 lead in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and now will be looking to take an unassailable lead. Meanwhile, if you are looking to take part in the fantasy cricket on Dream11 for AUS W vs IND W then you can scroll down to get all the relevant information related to Dream11 team suggestion and likely playing XIs. Mithali Raj Believes Execution, Not Planning Was Reason Behind India's Loss Against Australia in 1ST ODI.

The visitors will continue to be without their start player Harmanpreet Kaur and that means India could stick to same playing XI. Australia, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI and continue with their winning combination.

AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI, 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Alyssa Healy (AUS-W) and Richa Gosh (IND-W) can be the two wicket-keepers in your Dream11 AUS-W vs IND-W team.

AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI, 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Mithali Raj (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), and Meg Lanning (IND-W), can be selected as the batters.

AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI, 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders –Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) and Pooja Vastrakar (IND-W) can be picked as the all-rounders in your team. Mithali Raj Completes 20,000 Career Runs During AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI.

AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI, 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – Sophie Molineux (AUS-W), Hannah Darlington (AUS-W), and Darcie Brown (AUS-W) can be picked as the bowlers.

AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI, 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alyssa Healy (AUS-W), Richa Gosh (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Pooja Vastrakar (IND-W), Sophie Molineux (AUS-W), Hannah Darlington (AUS-W), Darcie Brown (AUS-W).

Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) can be named as the captain in your IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team while Alyssa Healy (AUS-W), can be selected as the vice-captain.

