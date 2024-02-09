South Africa have handed maiden women’s Test call-ups to six players ahead of their one-off match in the ongoing multi-format tour against Australia, starting on February 15 at the WACA in Perth. The players earning maiden Test call-ups include top-order batter Tazmin Brits, seamers Masabata Klaas and Ayanda Hlubi, as well as all-rounders Eliz-Mari Marx and Delmi Tucker, along with wicket-keeper Mieke de Ridder. ‘Can’t Afford To Be Sloppy’ Says Alyssa Healy Ahead of AUS-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI 2024.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as a team, it's another one in a while again, so I think especially with the youngsters, they're very excited to challenge themselves and to test their skills in the longer format and in women's cricket, it hasn't been something we've been familiar with. We’ve had an opportunity to prepare for it and playing in an iconic stadium, it's an opportunity that every youngster wants to grab and test their skills against, so it’s exciting times for women's cricket and one we're looking forward to as a team," said head coach Hilton Moreeng in a statement.

South Africa Women's Test Squad Announcement

PROTEAS WOMEN LEVEL SERIES 💪 A perfect win after a perfect performance from the Proteas Women to level matters against Australia in Sydney 🇿🇦🇦🇺 Marizanne Kapp named the Player Of The Match 👏 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #AUSWvSAW pic.twitter.com/JwJ79oTWxA — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 7, 2024

Joining the uncapped players are seven teammates who played a crucial role in the Proteas' memorable drawn encounter against England at the Taunton Cricket Ground in June 2022 - captain Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, and Sinalo Jafta, along with Suné Luus and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Medium fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka has chosen not to participate in red-ball cricket and will miss the Test match against Australia. The squad also features the seasoned all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who left an indelible mark in the previous Test match with a record-breaking innings of 150 off 213 balls (26 fours).

Making a return to the Test squad is all-rounder Chloé Tryon, who missed out on the Test match two years ago due to injury. She is eager to add to her single red-ball cap picked up in 2014 against India in Mysuru.

"We eagerly anticipate the upcoming Test match, adding an exciting dimension following the T20I and ODI series. We are contemplating strategic adjustments within the batting lineup for the Test match.

"Additionally, we aim to provide opportunities to players who have been part of the tour, while also assessing prospects for future Test matches. Our focus is on structuring the lineup to achieve the right balance within our squad.

"Test cricket introduces an element of excitement, particularly for those players experiencing it for the first time. I look forward to observing the squad members and their performances within the red-ball arena," said Clinton du Preez, Convenor of Selectors.

South Africa Test squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon and Delmi Tucker

