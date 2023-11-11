Australia has a semi-final game coming up against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup and they will be preparing for it with a tie against their last remaining group stage opponent Bangladesh. The game may have not much weightage for the Aussies but it is of immense importance for the Bangladesh team who are trying to make it to the 2025 Champions Trophy. The top eight sides in the points table will make it to the mini–World Cup and Bangladesh currently hold the last qualifying spot ahead of Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Australia were involved in possibly the game of the tournament against Afghanistan but the team management will feel they have a lot to improve here. Australia versus Bangladesh will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and telecasted on the Hotstar app from 10:30 AM. International Cricket Council Suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s Membership on Ground of Government Interference in SLC Board.

Steven Smith is set to return to the playing eleven for Australia after recovering from vertigo. Marnus Labuschagne might be retained in favour of Marcus Stoinis. The form of Mitchell Starc is a major worry for the team with the veteran pacer failing to have any impact on the tournament. Glenn Maxwell suffered from cramps on his way to a double century but he has been given the clear to play.

Shakib Al-Hasan fractured his index finger against Sri Lanka and the World Cup is over. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead of him considering Bangladesh have been poor. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah will be the key players for Bangladesh in the middle order. The bowling unit will be led by Mustafizur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed.

When is Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia and Bangladesh lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 10. The AUS vs BAN match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it will begin at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC CEO Geoff Allardice Reveals International Olympic Committee to Decide on Afghanistan’s Participation in LA Olympics 2028.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the AUS vs BAN match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For AUS vs BAN live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the Australia vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the AUS vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the Australia vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). The pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is good for batting and expect the side winning the toss to put runs on the board. Australia should win the game given the form they are in.

