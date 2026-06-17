Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online: Watch AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling cricketing action, and today, June 17, presents a fascinating Group Stage encounter between the formidable Australia Women and a confident Bangladesh Women squad. The match, taking place at the iconic Headingley in Leeds, UK, is set to be a significant fixture for both teams as they aim to solidify their positions in the tournament. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Australia, perennial favourites and six-time champions of the tournament, having won six out of nine editions played so far, are not the reigning champions, as New Zealand claimed the title in 2024. They kicked off their campaign with a dominant 65-run victory over South Africa, anchored by Georgia Wareham's lethal 3 for 13 spell. Their squad, led by captain Sophie Molineux, is brimming with world-class talent, making them a force to be reckoned with. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women are riding high on confidence following their comprehensive six-wicket win against the Netherlands in their opening match, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure by chasing down 139 runs. While Australia will enter as strong favourites, Bangladesh will be eager to pull off a historic upset.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Teams Australia Women (AUS-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) Tournament ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Stage Group Stage, Match 9 Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Venue Headingley, Leeds, England Start Time 10:30 AM BST (Local Time) 3:00 PM IST (India) 7:30 PM AEST (Australia) 5:30 AM EDT (USA/Canada East) 9:30 AM UTC

AUS-W vs BAN-W Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

Historically, Australia Women have maintained a perfect record against Bangladesh Women in T20 Internationals, winning all 5 encounters between the two sides. In the context of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Australia Women have faced Bangladesh Women twice (in 2020 and 2023 editions) and emerged victorious in both matches. This dominant head-to-head record underscores the challenge ahead for Bangladesh, but their recent win against the Netherlands shows they are not to be underestimated. Australia's strong start against South Africa further solidifies their position as tournament frontrunners. Fact Check: Viral Video of 'Harmanpreet Kaur-Fatima Sana Fight' During India vs Pakistan ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is AI-Generated.

Where to Watch Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Cricket enthusiasts globally can catch all the live action from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Here's a breakdown of broadcasting and streaming options by region:

India: Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network channels, with digital streaming available on JioHotstar (subscription required).

United Kingdom: In the UK, Sky Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights. Viewers can tune in on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Streaming will be available via the Sky Sports App (with subscription) and NOW. Additionally, select matches, including all home nations' group matches, both semi-finals, and the final, will be available free-to-air on Sky Mix and the Sky Sports App without a subscription.

USA & Canada: Cricket fans in the USA and Canada can watch the match on Willow TV. Digital streaming options include Willow Sports (available on various FAST platforms for free), Sling TV (via Willow), and Cricbuzz (via Willow).

Australia: Australian viewers are in luck as Prime Video will exclusively stream all 33 matches of the tournament for free. All that's required is a basic Amazon account.

Bangladesh: For fans in Bangladesh, Rabbithole and ICC.tv will provide live streaming of the match. Linear TV channels are yet to be confirmed.

Rest of the World: In select countries not covered by the major broadcasters, ICC.tv will offer free live streaming of the matches.

This Group Stage encounter promises to be an engaging contest, with Australia looking to continue their unbeaten run and Bangladesh aiming for a monumental upset. Don't miss out on what is sure to be an exciting chapter in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).