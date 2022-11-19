After an impressive victory over England in the first ODI, hosts Australia would now look to notch up a series win when they take on Jos Buttler’s side in the second of the three-match series. Dawid Malan starred for England with an impressive century in the first match but his effort was not enough as Australia, in the end won by six wickets and 19 balls to spare. As the hosts chase a series win, which would be Pat Cummins’ first since taking over the ODI leadership full-time, England will be wary of the fact that any mistake can lead them to concede an unassailable 0-2 lead. AUS vs ENG ODI 2022: Australia Penalised for Slow Over-Rate in First ODI

Skipper Cummins would be happy about his performance as he bagged three wickets, despite being expensive, conceding 62 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Adam Zampa too took three wickets. For England, David Willey was their best bowler with figures of 2/51. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Australia vs England, 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs England 2nd ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on November 18, 2022 (Saturday). The AUS vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:50 am IST

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs England, 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the AUS vs ENG 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD to watch Australia vs England 2nd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs England, 2nd ODI 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs ENG OSI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch live streaming of Australia vs England 2nd ODI 2022 online. Jio users can watch AUS vs ENG free live streaming online on JioTV app.

