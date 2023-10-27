Australia will go head to head with their neighbors New Zealand for the 27th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Both of the teams will be looking forward to narrowing their gap towards the semi-finals slot for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia have bounced back after they received defeats at the start from India and South Africa respectively. Post those defeats they have consecutively won three matches. Billy Bowden Set To Become First New Zealand Umpire To Officiate in 200 First Class Matches

Australia went on to have a superb match against the Netherlands as they grasped a record-breaking win of 309 runs. Man in form David Warner scored a century once again and was followed by Glenn Maxwell who scored the fastest World Cup hundred and quickest by an Australian in the ODIs. Adam Zampa took hold of the Dutch as he took four wickets which then restricted the Netherlands to just 90 runs and they got all out. Australia currently sits in the fourth spot on the points table.

New Zealand in their last was handed a defeat by India which ended the unbeaten run of New Zealand for this World Cup campaign. New Zealand was restricted to 273 runs batting first in which Daryl Mithcell scored 130 runs in 127 balls. Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul. The target was achieved by India in just 48 overs in which Virat Kohli scored 95 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ODIs

Australia and New Zealand have faced each other 141 times in ODI. Australia has won 95 of the matches, whilst New Zealand has only managed to win 39 games. One of the games between them ended up with no result. Seven matches have ended in a no-result contest. Australia has won the last five ODIs against New Zealand.

Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Key Players

David Warner Adam Zampa Glenn Maxwell Daryl Mitchell Rachin Ravindra

Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The AUS vs NZ match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 10:30 AM IST(India Standard Time).

Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Fans can therefore watch the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match live via the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free.

Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

Australia Likely XI: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

New Zealand Likely XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(Wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

