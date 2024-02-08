AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Free Live Streaming Online: Australia and Pakistan meet in the semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2024 with an aim to seal a place in the final. The winner of AUS vs PAK U19 semi-final will meet India U19 in the final. The Boys in Blue secured finals berth after an impressive win over South Africa and now awaits one of these two teams. Just like India, both Australia and Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament thus far. India Qualify For 9th ICC Under-19 World Cup Final; Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan Shine As IND U19 Beat SA U19 By Two Wickets in U19 CWC 2024 Semifinal.

An exciting contest is expected to take place between the two sides. Fans in the Indian subcontinent will be hoping for an India vs Pakistan final but Australia look in prime form as well. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be depending on their bowling to put up a winning show. Ubaid Shah has been in top form with the ball and has scalped 17 wickets thus far.

Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match Time in IST and Date

Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match will be played at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni on February 08, 2024 (Thursday). The AUS U19 vs PAK U19 match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time. IPL Franchise Punjab Kings Compare Sachin Dhas’ Non-Striker Pose to Sachin Tendulkar, Pic Goes Viral After ICC U19 CWC Semi-Final.

Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India) ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match

Fans can enjoy the live action of Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India. The AUS vs PAK U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India.

Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming Online ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC 2024. So, the AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Semi-Final match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website. The AUS U19 vs PAK U19 free live streaming online is available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2024 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).