Australia vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online: Watch AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Telecast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has ignited, and a blockbuster Group 1 clash is set to electrify Old Trafford, Manchester, as cricketing powerhouses Australia Women face off against South Africa Women today, June 13, 2026. This encounter marks the opening fixture for both sides in their quest for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy, being hosted across England and Wales. Cricket enthusiasts in India are eagerly anticipating this encounter, which is scheduled to commence at 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table.

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Teams Australia Women (AUS-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) Competition ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Stage Group 1 Fixture Date Saturday, June 13, 2026 Venue Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England Local Time 26:30 PM BST (British Summer Time) Indian Time 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch Australia Women vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live in India?

For fans in India, comprehensive coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, including the Australia Women vs South Africa Women match, will be readily available across both television and digital platforms.

Television: The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels. JioStar, the official broadcast partner, will provide English commentary for all matches. Additionally, for all India matches, the opening match, semi-finals, and the final, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada commentary options, along with sign language support, will be available.

Live Streaming: Cricket enthusiasts can stream the AUS-W vs SA-W match live online via the JioHotstar app and website. JioHotstar is also offering a 'made for mobile' vertical feed in English and Hindi, alongside a multi-cam feature for an immersive viewing experience. Google Doodle Honours ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

Australia, the top-ranked T20I side and six-time T20 World Cup champions, enter the tournament as perennial favourites. They hold a dominant head-to-head record against South Africa in T20 Internationals, with 9 wins and 2 losses in 11 encounters. In T20 World Cup history, Australia has won 7 of their 8 matches against the Proteas. Their recent form includes 15 wins out of their last 16 away T20Is. However, they did suffer a semi-final defeat against South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup and a home T20 series loss to India earlier this year.

South Africa, ranked fifth globally, has shown significant progress, reaching the finals of the last two Women's T20 World Cups (2023, 2024) and the 2025 Women's World Cup. They impressively defeated Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final, showcasing their ability to upset top teams. While their away form has been mixed, including 6 losses in their last 7 away T20Is, they have been consistently performing in major tournaments. . ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venue, Squads and All You Need to Know.

The tournament will feature world-class talent, including Australia's new captain Sophie Molineux, who was appointed in January 2026. Consistent batter Beth Mooney is also a key player for Australia. For South Africa, captain Laura Wolvaardt, in exceptional form, and returning pace spearhead Shabnim Ismail will be crucial.

With both teams boasting world-class talent and a history of competitive encounters, this opening fixture promises to be a thrilling contest that sets the tone for their respective T20 World Cup campaigns. Fans can expect a fierce battle as Australia looks to reassert dominance and South Africa aims to continue their upward trajectory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).