AUS vs WI 1st T20I Free Live Streaming Online: Australia dominated the ODI series against the West Indies, ultimately registering a 3-0 win in the series. The focus now shifts on the shortest format in the game with the first match set to take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The West Indies are twice world champions when it comes to T20 cricket but their form has taken a dip, despite boasting of world class player. With the World Cup not far away, the team will be eager to bounce back. Australia have won 9 out of the 19 games it has played against the West Indies with the opponents winning 10. The hosts will be confident of a good showing here though. Australia T20I Captain Mitchell Marsh Tests Positive for COVID-19, Set To Play Against West Indies Under Strict Protocols.

Mitchell Marsh leads the Australian side and will open the innings alongside David Warner. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Tim David make up the all-rounder list for the home side and the trio hold the key for the hosts considering the abundance of talent they possess. Adam Zampa is the specialist spinner in the team and it will be interesting to see the turn he can extract from the Hobart pitch.

Andre Russell has not done much of note in international cricket for some time now and for the sake of the team, they need their all-rounder to fire. Romario Shepherd is set to be part of the playing eleven in place of Gudakesh Motie. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran will have to shoulder bulk of the run scoring responsibility for the team. Mitchell Starc Involved in Hilarious Banter With Wife Alyssa Healy During AUS-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

When is Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will face West Indies in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Friday, February 09. The AUS vs WI 1st T20I 2024 match will be played at Blundstone Arena in Bellerive and it will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of West Indies tour of Australia 2024 and will provide the live telecast of the Australia vs West Indies T20I series. The AUS vs WI 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2/HD in English. For Hindi commentary of AUS vs WI 1st T20I fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. AUS vs WI live telecast is available in regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the AUS vs WI T20I series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of the AUS vs WI 1st T20I online. To watch AUS vs WI live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services. West Indies have a good team and they will challenge Australia on all fronts. Expect the visitors to win this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).