Australia will be looking for another clean sweep against the West Indies, this time in the T20 series, when the two sides meet in the third and final T20 game at Perth. After a convincing win in the ODI series, the hosts have turned up with their top game once again with the visitors failing to match their level. It was another batting masterclass from the Australians in the last match and the West Indies bowlers were hit all around the park. Scoring more than 200 seems to be a routine for the home side and this bodes well for them ahead of the T20 World Cup. For the West Indies, they have the right players and its just that their bowlers don’t leave them with much scope in the run chases. Australia versus West Indies will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 pm IST. Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma's Record of Most T20I Centuries, Achieves Feat During AUS vs WI 2nd T20I 2024.

Glenn Maxwell hit a fine century for the Australians in the last game and when the all-rounder hits his rhythm, there are not many bowlers that can stop him. The likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Tim David are all known for their power hitting and this is where their strength lies. In terms of their bowling unit, Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazelwood have been good with the new ball.

Rovman Powell and Andre Russell helped the West Indies get past the double century mark once again. Their bowling is problematic as it does not leave them scope for any comeback. Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd have to work on lowering their economy rate and this can only be possible if they cut down on the bad balls. Bizarre! Umpire Gives Alzarri Joseph Not Out Despite Falling Short of Crease As Australian Cricketers Didn't Appeal For Run-Out During AUS vs WI 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

When is Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia face West Indies in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, February 13. The AUS vs WI 3rd T20I will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth and it will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of West Indies tour of Australia 2024 and will provide the live telecast of the Australia vs West Indies T20I series. The AUS vs WI 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2/HD (English commentary), Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. For AUS vs WI live streaming online details, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the AUS vs WI T20I series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of the AUS vs WI 3rd T20I online. To watch AUS vs WI live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services. Expect Australian dominance again with the hosts claiming an easy victory.

