Zimbabwe will be looking to prevent a series loss when they take on Australia in the second ODI at Townsville. Australia has made an early start to their summer season and they got the job done relatively easily in the first match. Zimbabwe, who are touring for the first time since 2004, showed inexperience in the game as there were moments where they did look like standing up to the challenge. Zimbabwe will gain by playing top-tier teams like India and now Australia and the credit must be given to their board to have been able to get these matches scheduled. Zimbabwe versus Australia will be streamed on the FanCode app from 5:10 AM IST. AUS vs ZIM, 1st ODI 2022: David Warner’s 57, Cameron Green’s Five-For Guide Australia to Big Win Over Zimbabwe.

Aaron Finch has not been at his very best in international cricket and pressure will be on him after a poor score in the previous game. Steve Smith and David Warner got the job done for the hosts in batting but the real star for them was Cameron Green who bagged a fifer. Spinner Adam Zampa complemented him well with three wickets while the other bowlers also impressed.

Wesley Madhevere must be given credited for the way he stood up to the Australian challenge with his 91 ball 72. He was supported by Tadiwanashe Marumani and apart from the duo none could manage a fight. Zimbabwe need massive improvements in this department if they are to put up a fight in the second game. Ryan Burl was expensive in his spell but did manage to pick up some wickets but there was ultimately not much on board for the bowlers to fight for.

When is Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be played at Riverway Stadium Townsville, Queensland on August 31, 2022 (Wednesday). The AUS vs ZIM cricket match has a scheduled start time of 05:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the AUS vs ZIM ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six/HD to watch Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022?

SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs ZIM ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI online.

Zimbabwe has problems that are expected and the tour is more of a learning curve for their players. Australia should secure a second victory on the bounce to win the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2022 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).