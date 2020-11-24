Australia will host India in a full-fledged series starting later this month which will also mark the resumption of international cricket for Team India for the first time in nine months post the coronavirus enforced break. The first of the three One-Day Internationals will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 27, 2020. This series will also see the return of a limited number of fans inside the stadium after lockdown. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at Australia’s likely playing XI for the series opener. India’s Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs Australia.

Australia will have a much different squad compared to the last time India traveled Down Under as David Warner and Steve Smith are back after missing the last tour due to a ban and both of the players are expected to play a huge part. Most of the players in both teams played in the recently concluded IPL 2020, which means they will have match-sharpness which has been an issue for many resuming cricket after lockdown. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

David Warner and Aaron Finch are expected to open the batting with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne coming in at three and four respectively. Alex Carey will be the wicket-keeper in the team while Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will be the all-rounders in the playing XI. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will be the premier pacers with Adam Zampa being the primary spinner.

Australia’s Likely Playing XI For First ODI

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI Squad

Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mathew Wade (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Moises Henriques, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Sean Abbot.

