Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis Record Highest Third-Wicket Partnership for Sri Lanka in ODIs, Achieve Feat During SL vs WI 2nd ODI 2020

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

Sri Lanka lost two early wickets and were tottering at 9/2 during the 2nd ODI against West Indies at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. However, opener Avishka Fernando joint forces with Kusal Mendis and the two young guns guided their side to safety. Both the batsmen went to score their respective centuries and also scripted history in the process. The two added 239 runs which is the highest third-wicket partnership for a Sri Lankan player in ODI history. They surpassed the legendary pair of Marvan Atapattu and Mahela Jayawardene who piled up 226 runs for the third wicket against India during the 2000 Tri-Series at Sharjah. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Both Fernando and Mendis got good starts in the opening game of the series but failed to capitalize it into a big score. However, they didn’t put a foot wrong this time and went on to breach the 100-run mark. Fernando scored 123 runs off 119 deliveries and scored 10 boundaries in the process. While his partner-in-crime Mendis scored a run-a-ball 119 with the help of 12 fours. Riding on their brilliant performances, the home team piled up 345 runs in the first innings. Also, not even one six was hit during the course of this innings, making this total the highest in ODI history without a maximum being hit.

ICC's Post:

🚨 RECORD BREAKERS 🚨 This partnership between Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis is now the highest third wicket stand by a Sri Lankan pair in the history of ODI cricket. pic.twitter.com/gQW8BPQJbj — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2020

Earlier in the match, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl. The decision didn’t seem to be spot on as the home side registered a mammoth first-innings total. However, the Caribbean batting line-up consists of players like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard who are very well able to guide their team over the line.