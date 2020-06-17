Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home

Cricket PTI| Jun 17, 2020 04:37 PM IST
A+
A-
Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home
Suicide Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Kolkata, June 17: A Tripura U-19 women's cricket team player, Ayanti Reang, has been found dead at her residence. According to vernacular daily 'Syandan', the 16-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Tuesday night.

There was no official word on the cause of her death. The youngest of four siblings, Ayanti was a member of Tripura's Under-19 team for the last one year and also played a T20 tournament for the state in U-23 age group. Jayamohan Thampi, Former Ranji Cricketer, Dead: Kerala Police Arrest His Son on Charges of Murder.

She hailed from the Reang tribe from Tainani village under Udaipur sub division, about 90 kilometres from state capital Agartala. Condoling her death, Tripura Cricket Association secretary Timir Chanda said the state has lost an upcoming talent.

"She has been part of the state team from Under-16 days. She was quite promising. The news has left us in deep shock," Chanda told PTI from Agartala.

Asked whether she faced any mental health issues, Chanda said: "She was doing perfectly fine till last season and then everything was closed because of the lockdown. We conducted some online classes but we were not aware about her family problems."

Comments
Tags:
Ayanti Reang death Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer
You might also like
MS Dhoni Shocked and Shattered Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Reveals 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Director Neeraj Pandey
Cricket

MS Dhoni Shocked and Shattered Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Reveals 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Director Neeraj Pandey
Ekta Kapoor On Criminal Case Filed Against Her Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I'm Beyond Upset At How Convoluted Theories Can Be' (Read Statement)
Bollywood

Ekta Kapoor On Criminal Case Filed Against Her Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I'm Beyond Upset At How Convoluted Theories Can Be' (Read Statement)
K-Pop Star Yohan Passes Away at 28, From His Real Name to Last Song, Know More About This TST Boy Band Member
Entertainment

K-Pop Star Yohan Passes Away at 28, From His Real Name to Last Song, Know More About This TST Boy Band Member
Arbaaz Khan Confirms Taking Legal Action Against Abhinav Kashyap After The Dabangg Director Accused The Family Of Sabotaging His Career
Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan Confirms Taking Legal Action Against Abhinav Kashyap After The Dabangg Director Accused The Family Of Sabotaging His Career
Kriti Sanon Calls Out Blind Items, Social Media's Toxicity and Media Coverage Of Funerals After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death (Read Tweets)
Bollywood

Kriti Sanon Calls Out Blind Items, Social Media's Toxicity and Media Coverage Of Funerals After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death (Read Tweets)
Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Is Under Medication For Depression
TV

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Is Under Medication For Depression
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 2,003 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Cases Rise to 3,54,065
News

India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 2,003 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Cases Rise to 3,54,065
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement