Babar Azam, who quit as Pakistan captain a few days ago, congratulated Australia for their commanding win after they beat India in the final of ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 by six wickets to lift the trophy for the sixth time in the history of the sport, at Narendra Modi Stadium here in Ahmedabad. Australia defeated India convincingly as they chased down the target of 241 with six wickets in hand, courtesy of a brilliant century by Travis Head. Marnus Labuschagne Reflects on Match-Winning Half-Century in IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final, Says ‘My Mindset Was To Treat It Like a Test Match’.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam took to Instagram to share a post stating, "Congratulations Cricket Australia. What a commanding performance in the final."

Putting India to bat first, Australia restricted India to just 240 runs. Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cumming took two apiece. It was a great show by Travis Head with the bat as he became the only third Australian after Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting to score a century in a World Cup final. Nasser Hussain Reflects on Men in Blue Batting Performances in IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final, Says ‘Lengthy Tail Came Back To Haunt India’.

Travis Head played a handy knock of 137 runs in 120 deliveries and added a match-winning partnership with Marbis Labuschagne. Both batters added 192 runs for the fourth wicket partnership to take Australia to the finishing line. Labuschagne stayed not out on 58 as Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs for Australia, who clinched their sixth World Cup title.

