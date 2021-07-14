Amid all the wrong things we hear since Sunday about the misbehaviour of the English fans, here's some positive news coming in. So English fans gave Babar Azam a standing ovation for his knock of 158 runs at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in England. This was the third ODI that the two teams played against each other and the home team might have won the series, but Babar Azam surely won hearts with his knock. The video of the standing ovation went viral on social media. Babar Azam Becomes First Pakistan Captain to Score 150 in ODIs, Achieves Feat During ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI 2021.

During the course of his innings, Babar Azam scripted a lot of records. He became the quickest batsman to score 14 ODI centuries surpassing the stalwarts like Hasim Amla, David Warner, Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock. The Pakistani skipper just took 81 innings to reach the milestone whereas, Amla took 84 innings, Warner took 98. Indian cricket captain Kohli clocked the milestone in 103 innings whereas de Kock took 104 innings. Now, let's have a look at the video of the standing ovation below:

Video:

Pakistan posted a target of 331 runs as a target for the home team. To which James Vince scored a prolific knock of 102 runs from 95 balls. Lewis Gregory chipped in with 77 runs from 69 balls. Zak Crawley also gave his bit scoring 39 runs from 34 deliveries. With this, England has now walked away with the series 3-0. James Vince was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

