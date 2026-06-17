BAN vs AUS 1st T20I 2026: Adam Zampa, Debutant Joel Davies Shine As Australia Beat Bangladesh To Take Lead

Australia's white-ball tour of Bangladesh commenced its T20I leg with a resounding victory on June 17, 2026, as a sensational spin bowling display spearheaded by Adam Zampa and a dream debut for young Joel Davies ripped through the Bangladesh batting line-up. The hosts were bundled out for just 131 runs at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, a total Australia comfortably chased down to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Happy Birthday Shane Watson: Celebrating Australian Cricket Legend's Career As All-Rounder Turns 45.

Spinners Shine Bright

Returning from a stellar performance in the recent ODI series, leg-spinner Adam Zampa, aged 34, continued his excellent form, unsettling the Bangladeshi batsmen with his variations and guile. He claimed an impressive three wickets, proving once again why he is a lynchpin in Australia's limited-overs attack. Complementing Zampa's experience was the remarkable debut of Joel Davies. The young Australian spinner, making his Twenty20 International bow today, showed no signs of nerves, mirroring Zampa's efforts with an equally impactful three-wicket haul that stifled Bangladesh's scoring opportunities. This collective effort from the spin duo saw Bangladesh struggle throughout their innings, never truly recovering from early setbacks.

Bangladesh's innings saw only glimpses of resistance, with consistent wickets falling to the Australian attack. The home side's batters found it challenging to negotiate the turning ball, leading to their eventual collapse for 131. The pitch in Chattogram traditionally offers assistance to spinners, a factor Australia exploited to perfection in the series opener.

Connolly Anchors Chase with Aggressive Knock

In response to Bangladesh's modest total, Australia's chase was anchored by a blistering innings from Cooper Connolly. The 22-year-old left-handed batsman, who recently smashed a magnificent 149 in an ODI against Bangladesh on June 14, continued his aggressive approach. Connolly scored a rapid 47, ensuring Australia stayed ahead of the required run rate and navigated any potential threats from Bangladesh's bowlers. His innings provided the much-needed impetus and stability, allowing the visitors to seal the victory with relative ease and significant overs to spare. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know All About Delhi-Born Australia All-Rounder.

Series Outlook

This victory marks a confident start for Mitchell Marsh's Australian side in the T20I leg of their tour. The two teams will now prepare for the second T20I on June 19, with the series concluding on June 21, both matches at the same venue. Australia currently holds a superior head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20Is, winning 7 of the 11 matches played between the two sides, while Bangladesh has claimed victory on 4 occasions. This dominant performance sets a strong tone for the remainder of the series.

Australia's clinical performance, especially with the ball, bodes well for their ambitions in the series. The commanding 1-0 lead, achieved through a blend of experienced spin and promising young talent, establishes them as strong contenders for a series victory on Bangladeshi soil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).