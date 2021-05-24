Bangladesh (BAN) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in the second One-Day International of the three-match series. The BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on May 25, 2021 (Tuesday). Both sides have different objectives they are trying to obtain on the day. Meanwhile, fans searching for BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Mustafizur 'hopeful' of Playing in 2nd ODI Despite Suffering from Cramp.

Bangladesh started the series on the front foot, winning the opening game by 33 runs and will be looking to seal the series in the second match. However, Sri Lanka will be aiming to make a comeback and keep themselves alive. Both sides will be looking to produce much better performance in the middle overs, a part where they struggled in the first encounter.

BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Kusal Perera (SL) must be the keepers.

BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Mahmudullah (BAN), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) must be the batsmen.

BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) must be the all-rounders.

BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers– Musrafizur Rahman (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Isuru Udana (SL), Lakshan Sandakan (SL) must be the bowlers.

BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Kusal Perera (SL), Mahmudullah (BAN), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Musrafizur Rahman (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Isuru Udana (SL), Lakshan Sandakan (SL).

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) must be the captain of your BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Kusal Perera (SL) can be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2021 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).