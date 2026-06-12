Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Hospitalised Due To Concussion After Historic ODI Series Win Over Australia

\Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been hospitalised for observation after sustaining a concussion during his courageous knock that sealed a historic ODI series victory for Bangladesh over Australia. The incident occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, during the second One-Day International of the three-match series. BAN vs AUS 2nd ODI 2026: Bangladesh Win First-Ever One-Day International Series Against Australia.

The 28-year-old all-rounder, known for his resilience, was struck on the side of his helmet by a bouncer from Australian pacer Riley Meredith in the 34th over of Bangladesh's chase. Despite immediately dropping to his knees in visible discomfort and reportedly vomiting during an on-field assessment, Miraz bravely opted to continue batting. His determination paid off, as he remained unbeaten on 22, sealing Bangladesh's maiden ODI series triumph over Australia with a decisive six over fine leg.

Post-Match Medical Attention

Following the dramatic victory, Miraz's condition prompted immediate medical attention. Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that the captain had indeed suffered a concussion. “Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a concussion during the match today. He continued to play after being assessed in the middle. We have sent him to the hospital to assess the rest of his signs, and for general observation. He will be there for the next 24 hours,” Khan stated after the game.

Miraz was subsequently admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. While initial reports indicate he is out of danger, he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure. In his absence, vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped in to represent Bangladesh at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Historic Series Victory

The incident overshadowed what was a monumental day for Bangladesh cricket. Having secured an 86-run victory in the first ODI on June 9, the Tigers followed up with a five-wicket win in the second match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. This marks Bangladesh's first-ever bilateral ODI series win against Australia. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know All About Delhi-Born Australia All-Rounder Called-Up For BAN vs AUS T20Is 2026.

Match Summary: 2nd ODI

Team Score Overs Australia 187/8 42 Bangladesh 195/5 35.0

Target revised to 192 in 41 overs (DLS method) due to rain.

Australia's innings saw them struggle early, slumping to 0 for 3 before Marnus Labuschagne (55) and Xavier Bartlett (52) led a recovery. Bangladesh's chase, despite the early loss of Tanzid Hasan, was anchored by Soumya Sarkar (42) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (41), before Miraz's heroic finish.

Miraz's bravery under pressure, playing through a serious head injury to guide his team to a historic victory, will be remembered by fans. The cricketing world awaits further updates on his recovery as Bangladesh celebrates an unprecedented series win against a formidable Australian side.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).