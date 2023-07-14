After clinching the three-match ODI series, Afghanistan will be eyeing to extend their dominance in the two-game T20I series as well. Afghanistan won the ODI series 2-1 with hosts Bangladesh finding a consolation win in the last match. Meanwhile, the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I takes place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and has a start time of 05:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). For BAN vs AFG T20 live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down. Shoriful Islam's Four-Wicket Haul, Litton Das' Half-Century Help Bangladesh Clinch Consolation Victory Against Afghanistan In the 3rd ODI As The Visitors Bag Series 2-1.

There will be change in guard for the both the teams in the shorter format of the game. Shakib Al Hasan will be in charge of the home side while Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan. The visitors see a return of veteran wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad and it will be interesting to see if gets a game or not.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs AFG 1st T20I 2023?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I series will not be available on TV in India. So fans looking to watch BAN vs AFG 1st T20I on TV will not get live telecast on any channel.

How To Get Online Live Streaming of BAN vs AFG 1st T20I 2023?

The good news for fans is that BAN vs AFG 1st T20I will be available in India via live streaming online option. Fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I 2023 match on the FanCode website and mobile app. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).