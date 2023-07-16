Bangladesh and Afghanistan meet in the second T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. With this, Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh will come to an end. Bangladesh won the one-off Test match and then Afghanistan won the three-match ODI series 2-1. The home side then bounced back to win the first T20I. Meanwhile, for BAN vs AFG, live streaming online and live TV telecast channel details, you can scroll down. Karim Janat Hat-Trick Video: Watch Afghanistan Fast Bowler Scalp Three Wickets off Consecutive Balls in Dramatic Last Over of 1st T20I Against Bangladesh.

In a close encounter, Bangladesh won the first T20I by eight wickets despite Karim Janat’s hat-trick in the final over. The hosts will now be looking to make it 2-0. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be looking to draw level. The BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I will start at 05:30 PM.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I series will not be available on TV in India. So fans looking to watch BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I on TV will not get live telecast on any channel. Karim Janat’s Hat-Trick Goes in Vain As Bangladesh Secure Nervy Two-Wicket Win Over Afghanistan in 1st T20I 2023, Lead Series 1–0.

How To Get Online Live Streaming of BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023?

The good news for fans is that BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I will be available in India via live streaming online option. Fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023 match on the FanCode website and mobile app. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan's 2nd T20I match.

