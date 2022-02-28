With an aim of clean-sweeping the series, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be meeting each other for the third and final match of the series. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. The third match will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium and the game will begin at 10.30 am IST. BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2022: Hosts Recover to Beat Afghanistan in Series Opener.

The home team had won the last game by 88 runs and the fans of the home team will want them to go for a clean sweep. It was Litton Das who had scored 136 runs in the second game. Mushfiqur Rahim was the one who scored 88 runs. The three-match series had Bangladesh winning the series already by 2-0. Team Afghanistan will be playing for pride. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 3rd ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 28, 2022 (Monday). The BAN vs AFG match is scheduled to start at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time. As per Bangladesh time, the BAN vs AFG match will start at 11:00 am.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI 2022 in India and Bangladesh (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, no broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the BAN vs AFG ODI match in India. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV and T Sports will provide the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI clash.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI 2022?

FanCode will live stream the BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI match online for fans in India on its app and website. The audience from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match.

