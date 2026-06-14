The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 continues its exciting run today, Saturday, June 14, with a Group 1 clash featuring Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) and Netherlands Women (NED-W). The match, which is the fifth fixture of the tournament, promises to be a compelling contest as both teams vie for early momentum in the global showcase. Hosts England and Wales are currently staging the tenth edition of the tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 5, 2026, across seven venues. Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Faces Injury Scare Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Clash.

This marks a significant occasion for the Netherlands, who are making their maiden appearance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, having qualified through an impressive regional campaign. They will be eager to prove their mettle against a more experienced Bangladesh side, who are participating in their seventh consecutive T20 World Cup.

Match Details

The Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women encounter is scheduled for today, June 14, 2026, at the iconic Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. The first ball will be bowled at 10:30 AM local time (BST). Cricket enthusiasts in India can tune in from 3:00 PM IST, while those following in GMT will see the action commence at 9:30 AM GMT.

Match Timing Summary:

Detail Information Date Saturday, June 14, 2026 Local Time 10:30 AM BST (Birmingham, UK) Indian Time 3:00 PM IST GMT/UTC Time 9:30 AM GMT Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham, England Tournament Stage Group 1 Match 5

Head-to-Head and Recent Form

Historically, Bangladesh Women have held the upper hand against Netherlands Women in T20 Internationals. Out of five matches played between the two sides, Bangladesh Women have emerged victorious in four, with Netherlands Women securing one win. Their recent encounters in a tri-series in Scotland saw both teams exchange blows, with the Netherlands registering an eight-run win before Bangladesh retaliated with a 13-run victory. This suggests a potentially closer contest than their overall head-to-head record might imply. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate

Where to Watch Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women Live

Fans across the globe can catch all the action live through various broadcasting and streaming platforms. Here's a breakdown by region:

Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network JioHotstar United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports+ Sky Sports App (selected matches free without subscription), NOW USA Willow TV (via cable providers including DIRECTV Channel 625) Willow Sports (free on FAST platforms), Cricbuzz via Willow, Sling TV Australia N/A (Streaming Exclusive) Prime Video (free with Amazon account, no subscription required for the World Cup) Netherlands N/A (Streaming Exclusive via public broadcaster) NOS Player (free-to-air with Dutch commentary) Bangladesh TSM Rabbithole, ICC.tv

With both sides eager to make a strong statement in their opening World Cup fixtures, cricket fans are in for an enthralling encounter at Edgbaston today. Don't miss the chance to witness the drama unfold as Bangladesh Women and Netherlands Women battle it out on the big stage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).