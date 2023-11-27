The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has finally come to an end and both Bangladesh and New Zealand hasn't been able to reach the final of the competition. For Bangladesh it has been worse while New Zealand has the solace for qualifying for the semifinal. With rejuvenated aspirations, both teams are set to kickstart the new cycle of World Test Championship. Bangladesh will host New Zealand in the first of the two-Test series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet starting from Saturday. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell Aiming To Take ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Form Into Bangladesh Test Series.

The first World Test Championship champions New Zealand didn't make it to the final in the second cycle which was won by Australia and now they will look to secure full points against Bangladesh and move one step ahead on their way to the final given how dominant they are at home. Bangladesh, on the other hand are confident of their abilities at their home and will look to defend their fortress.

Kane Williamson has left Test captaincy to manage workload and the Kiwis will be led by new captain Tim Southee. The conditions of Bangladesh are extremely spin friendly which means both teams will go with extra spinner up their ranks. New Zealand has some good batters like Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra who are good against spin and have skilled spinners in Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel too.

Bangladesh on the other hand, rely on their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and former captain Mominul Haque. Mominul's hasn't been at his best of forms recently but a lot of Bangladesh's chances in the series depends on how consistent he can be with the bat. With Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das unavailable, additional responsibility will be on the duo. Shanto will be under pressure as a caprtain too as Bangladesh will have a new look bowling attack in the absence of Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain who are out injured.

When is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on November 28 (Saturday). The first day's play of the BAN vs NZ 1st Test has a scheduled time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Darren Bravo Steps Away From West Indies Cricket After Being Overlooked for ODI Series Against England.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test 2023 Day 1 on TV?

Unfortunately there are official broadcasters of the BAN vs NZ Test Series 2023 in India and therefore fans will not the live telecast of the match available on their TV sets. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 2023?

Fortunately, despite there being no live telecast of the BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023, fans can get access to the live streaming of the match. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website with a pass to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs NED 1st Test 2023 online.

