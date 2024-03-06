After winning a high-scoring thriller in the first BAN vs SL T20I match, Sri Lanka would be looking forward to continuing the winning momentum and winning the series. On the other hand, Bangladesh fell just three runs short of victory in the first T20I and hence they would aim to level the series. Sri Lankan batsmen such as skipper Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama put up a splendid show with the bat and helped their team put up a big first-inning score. Shoriful Islam Does ‘Timeout’ Celebration After Dismissing Awishka Fernando During BAN vs SL 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

On the other hand, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side looked clueless with the ball and leaked a lot of runs. Mainstream bowlers such as Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rehman went over 10 runs an over.

Bangladesh's top order failed to deliver for the team as the top five batsmen got out cheaply. Lower-order batsmen, Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali played some impact knocks and helped the hosts get close to the target. Sri Lanka would be hoping to improve their bowling at the death but all together the tourists put up a decent bowling display in the first T20I match.

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The second T20I match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet. The match starts from 05:30 PM IST on March 6, 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

Cricket fans in India won't be able to watch the live telecast of the second BAN vs SL T2OI match as no television channel will telecast the match in India.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

Cricket fans in India can stream the BAN vs SL 2nd T20I match on the Fancode app. However, this will be only for the premium viewers who will have to take a FanCode tour pass of INR 89.

