Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the second and last Test match of the series, starting March 30. The hosts were beaten soundly in the 1st Test by 328 runs and will eye a comeback in order to share the spoils. Sri Lanka captain Dhanajaya de Silva was the star for his side as he scored centuries in both innings (102 and 108) to help his team come out on top. Tasked with chasing a mammoth 511 runs to win, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 182 runs with Kasun Rajitha starring with a five-wicket haul (5/56). As a matter of fact, one of the biggest examples of Bangladesh's poor show with the bat was the fact that they did not manage to score 200 even once. Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team will seek to change that come Saturday, March 30. Bangladesh Pacer Khaled Ahmed Fails While Attempting to Mankad Sri Lankan Cricketer Kamindu Mendis During BAN vs SL 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka on the other hand, will look to continue from where they left off in the first Test. For Bangladesh, the bowlers achieved some success, and there's room for improvement. Bangladesh would have the services of Shakib Al Hasan with the veteran all-rounder making a much-awaited return.

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test of the two-match series on Saturday, March 30. The BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram with the action starting at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). BAN vs SL 1st Test 2024: Sri Lanka Surge in ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Standings After Win Over Bangladesh.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test 2024 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series in India as there is no official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 live telecast on their TV sets. For another viewing option, read below to get the BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 live streaming details.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test 2024 Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of purchasing a pass.

