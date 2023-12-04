New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken Think & Learn, the parent company of Byju's, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reports said. A report published in ‘The Morning Context’ stated, the case, filed in September and registered earlier this month, is related to a dispute around the sponsorship of the Indian cricket team’s jerseys. Rahul Dravid To Continue As Team India Head Coach; BCCI Extends Contract Of Support Staff As Well.

“There is no way to be sure about the amount, but it can vary between Rs 100 crore and Rs 250 crore,” it said. "Byju’s wanted to exit its jersey sponsorship deal with the BCCI in December 2022." The BCCI officials were unavailable to comment on the matter. Compensate if Indian Cricket Team Refuses to Travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, Sign Hosting Rights: PCB Urges ICC.

Although another report published by 'moneycontrol.com' claimed that embattled edtech firm Byju’s has defaulted payment of Rs 158 crore, as indicated by information on the National Company Law Tribunal website. “It is stated that the General notice was issued to BYJU’s vide email dated 06.01.2023 and the default amount of Rs.158 crore. excluding TDS as reflected,” the NCLT website showed. The NCLT has granted a period of two weeks to Byju’s to file reply in the case and another week thereafter to BCCI to file rejoinder. (With IANS Inputs)

