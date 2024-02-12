India and England are currently engaged in a five-match Test series and the series is currently levelled 1-1 with the third Test set to start from January 15. In the first two Test matches the performance of the Team India batters hasn't been upto the mark. Despite winning the second Test several players are under the scanner. Over the past few weeks, there have been significant speculations over the places of certain players in Team India's squad. Ishan Kishan's non-selection has also sparked controversy. Ishan has been out from action since November last year and withdrew from the South Africa tour mid-way next month, reportedly citing mental fatigue. IND vs ENG 2024: Great Chance for England To Win Series in Virat Kohli's Absence, Shame That He Will Be Missing, Says Stuart Broad.

According to Times of India. it's learnt that the BCCI isn't too happy with certain established India players' attitude towards red ball cricket, particularly the Ranji Trophy. "In the next few days, all the players will be communicated by the BCCI to play for their state team in the Ranji Trophy, as long as they are not on national duty, with only those who are unfit and recovering at the NCA being granted an exemption. The Board isn't too happy with certain players already in IPL mode from January," a source said. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs England: Dhruv Jurel To Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Rajkot.

Previously, Team India cricketers used to play tour games being part of Rest of India teams or Board President XI teams between Test series which used to give them good preparation against the visiting teams. With those games scrapped now, it has become essential to play Ranji trophy games to stay in touch. But the doubts about the intensity of the Ranji Trophy games, the hectic travel issues of domestic cricket and the packed schedule has made cricketers opt out of playing Ranji trophy. Although, BCCI now wants to restore the practice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).