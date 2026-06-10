Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Dropped From England Squad for 2nd Test vs NZ; Joe Root Named Captain

England have named Joe Root as their captain for the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval after regular skipper Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were left out of the squad amid an ongoing ECB investigation.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Stokes and Atkinson have not been made available for selection while inquiries continue into an alleged breach of team discipline following England's victory in the first Test at Lord's.

According to reports, the pair violated the team's midnight curfew and were seen at a London nightclub until the early hours of June 8. The incident reportedly involved Saracens rugby player Totua Auvaa and an ECB security officer, prompting the board to launch an investigation. Ben Stokes to Retire from International Cricket Amid Nightclub Controversy?

With Stokes unavailable, former captain Joe Root has been handed the leadership role for the second Test. It marks Root's first stint as England captain since stepping down in April 2022 after leading the side in a record 64 Tests.

Joe Root to Captain England in 2nd NZ Test

Joe Root will lead the team as Interim Captain at the Kia Oval. Click below for our 15-player squad for the 2nd Test 📝 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 10, 2026

England have also made two changes to their squad, bringing in wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox and pacer Jofra Archer. Archer returns after missing the series opener following his Indian Premier League commitments. Rugby Player's Punch Aimed at Gus Atkinson Leaves Security Guard Injured, Ben Stokes' Captaincy in Danger: All We Know About Nightclub Incident.

Root's appointment comes as England look to seal the three-match series after securing a 115-run victory in the first Test at Lord's and taking a 1-0 lead over New Zealand.

England Squad for 2nd Test vs New Zealand: Joe Root (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).