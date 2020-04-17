Ben Stokes Lashes Out at COVIDIOTS for Breaking UK Lockdown Guidelines After People Gather at Westminster Bridge to Applaud NHS Workers (Watch Video)

Ben Stokes Lashed Out at COVIDIOTS for Breaking Lockdown Rules (Photo Credits: Twitter/@GettyImages)

England cricketer Ben Stokes lashed out at a group of COVIDIOTS for breaching the social distancing rule and gathering at the Westminster Bridge in London to applaud the National Health Service (NHS) staff for their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. A big crowd of people had gathered near the St Thomas Hospital in London for the weekly 8 pm applause of the NHS for their work in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. But many breached the 2-meter distance rule and stood close to each other as they applauded the health workers in the UK. “It’s fine if we put other people at risk as long as we get seen on camera clapping,” Stokes mockingly wrote in his tweet quoting a video showing people breaking the social distancing rule in the Westminster Bridge. Ben Stokes Shares Detailed Plan for Parents During Home Stay to Curb Coronavirus Spread.

The footage that went viral on the internet showed a congregation that gathered at the Westminster Bridge standing close to each other applauding the NHS as they ignore the rules of maintaining social distance from each other. The video sparked a huge outcry in the UK with many backlashing the people, who had gathered, for endangering their lives as well as the others. Clap for Our Carers: UK Unites to Show Their Gratitude to NHS Healthcare Workers! Watch Heart-Warming #ClapForCarers Videos.

People Break Lockdown Guidelines to Gather At Westminster Bridge

“Let go to the bridge tonight and clap with loads of other people to show our support for the NHS, it’s fine if we put other people at risk as long as we get seen on camera clapping I’m cool with it” SERIOUSLY,” Stokes ranted on Twitter quoting footage from the scene.

Ben Stokes Lashes Out At COVIDIOTS

“Let go to the bridge tonight and clap with loads of other people to show our support for the NHS,it’s fine if we put other people at risk as long as we get seen on camera clapping I’m cool with it” SERIOUSLY 😡😡 https://t.co/f71FRv33YG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, 13, 729 people have died in the United Kingdom after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 pandemic while over 13, 000 people have contracted the disease in the European country, who death toll in fifth highest in the globe. Worldwide over two million people have been affected by the pandemic of which 147, 378 have died.