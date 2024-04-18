Yuzvendra Chahal is on the cusp of making history in the Indian Premier League by becoming the first player to reach the 200-wicket mark in the competition. He could do it on Tuesday night during the Rajasthan Royals clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. As Chahal closes on to the landmark occasion, here is a look at the players with the most wickets in the IPL. SRH vs RCB in IPL 2024, MS vs QG in PSL 2023 and More in List of Matches With Most Runs Scored Ever.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal

The experienced Indian spinner, who has played for MI, RCB and RR, has picked up 198 wickets in 151 matches at an economy of 7.65. In 151 matches, Chahal has bowled a staggering 550.5 overs.

2. Dwayne Bravo

The former West Indies player, who has played for two of the most successful IPL franchises, MI and CSK, has scythed 183 wickets in 161 matches with an economy of 8.38.

3. Piyush Chawla

The veteran Indian spinner, who is a part of the MI squad, is third on the list with 181 wickets in 185 matches at an economy of 7.96.

4. Amit Mishra

The 41-year-old spinner, who is currently a part of LSG, has 173 wickets in 161 matches at an economy of 7.36, which is the lowest among top-5 wicket takers.

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The experienced Indian pacer has left his mark in the IPL with 173 wickets to his name at an economy of 7.51 in 166 matches.