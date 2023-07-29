India won the Test series against West Indies 1-0 and currently playing them again in the three match ODI series and after the end of first ODI, they are leading the series 1-0. The 1st ODI at Bridgetown, Barbados was a chaotic one, which saw 15 wickets fall for a mere total of 229 runs. West Indies batted first and were tentative against the Indian seamers upfront, losing early wickets. Things worsened when the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav came on, wrapping up their innings only on 114 runs. While chasing, India were not off to a great start as well. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma demoted themselves to give run scoring opportunities to the other batters in the team but it cannot be said that they grabbed that opportunity with both hands. Most of them struggled against the West Indies spinners and India lost 5 wickets while chasing the score. Only Ishan Kishan was the one who shined, scoring bulk of the runs. Virat Kohli’s Gesture Wins Hearts, Indian Batsman Provides Valuable Tips to West Indies Player Brandon King (Watch Video).

India will return in the 2nd ODI at the same venue eyeing to seal the series. With a lead in the series now, Captain Rohit Sharma will have a look to bat first and give the batters some time out in the middle in their preparation for the mega event of the Cricket World Cup 2023 closing in. Batters have been tested against spinners in the 1st ODI. West Indies spinners Gudakesh Motie and Yanick Cariah broke through the Indian middle order and this will surely raise concerns. Suryakumar Yadav's form is another which will keep the management concerned ahead of the 2nd ODI. Although all of the steps can only be pursued in the 2nd ODI if it escapes the looming threat of rain over it.

Unfortunately for the fans, according to accuweather, there is pretty heavy chances of rainfall during the period of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Bridgetown on July 29. The weather forecast for the day shows 40-64% of precipitation chances during the first four hours of the day and it is all set to stay consistent throughout. As per the predictions, we should not only expect regular rain expectations, but it will be difficult to get a full game and a result. Groundstaff will be under challenge once again. Fans will hope we can get enough play to get a result.