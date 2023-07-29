Ishan Kishan has been consistent in the tour. Completes his 3rd consecutive half-century including both Test and ODI format as he has looked in some great touch. This time he takes 51 balls to reach his milestone.
Unlike the last match, India are off to a much steadier start and avoided an early collapse for scoring opportunities later in the innings. Both openers have not let guard down and will target going big eventually.
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are on the crease and are looking to give India a steady start. They have been cautious as there is some movement on offer due to early start.
With Captain Rohit Sharma rested, Hardik Pandya will lead India in the 2nd ODI at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the 2nd ODI!@hardikpandya7 to lead the side today 👌
Toss: West Indies have lost the toss and opted to bowl first. India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar. West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023. The weather has posed a threat on the match according to the predictions and till sometime ahead of the match it was raining heavily in Barbados. It has cleared up and the toss is scheduled as per time. Stay tuned for toss updates and playing XI.
India won the Test series against West Indies 1-0 and currently playing them again in the three match ODI series and after the end of first ODI, they are leading the series 1-0. The 1st ODI at Bridgetown, Barbados was a chaotic one, which saw 15 wickets fall for a mere total of 229 runs. West Indies batted first and were tentative against the Indian seamers upfront, losing early wickets. Things worsened when the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav came on, wrapping up their innings only on 114 runs. While chasing, India were not off to a great start as well. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma demoted themselves to give run scoring opportunities to the other batters in the team but it cannot be said that they grabbed that opportunity with both hands. Most of them struggled against the West Indies spinners and India lost 5 wickets while chasing the score. Only Ishan Kishan was the one who shined, scoring bulk of the runs. Virat Kohli’s Gesture Wins Hearts, Indian Batsman Provides Valuable Tips to West Indies Player Brandon King (Watch Video).
India will return in the 2nd ODI at the same venue eyeing to seal the series. With a lead in the series now, Captain Rohit Sharma will have a look to bat first and give the batters some time out in the middle in their preparation for the mega event of the Cricket World Cup 2023 closing in. Batters have been tested against spinners in the 1st ODI. West Indies spinners Gudakesh Motie and Yanick Cariah broke through the Indian middle order and this will surely raise concerns. Suryakumar Yadav's form is another which will keep the management concerned ahead of the 2nd ODI. Although all of the steps can only be pursued in the 2nd ODI if it escapes the looming threat of rain over it. IND vs WI 2023: I Made My Debut for India, Batting at Number 7: Rohit Sharma on Batting Down Order in 1st ODI.
Unfortunately for the fans, according to accuweather, there is pretty heavy chances of rainfall during the period of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Bridgetown on July 29. The weather forecast for the day shows 40-64% of precipitation chances during the first four hours of the day and it is all set to stay consistent throughout. As per the predictions, we should not only expect regular rain expectations, but it will be difficult to get a full game and a result. Groundstaff will be under challenge once again. Fans will hope we can get enough play to get a result.