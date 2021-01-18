The fourth and final Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane, Queensland, is nicely poised. Australia were bowled out for 294 in their second innings, which means India requires 328 runs to win the Test. However, Brisbane weather could hamper the live action as it did on day four. The India vs Australia 4th Test moves into the day 5 on January 19 and all eyes will be on Brisbane rain forecast for the day. Continue reading to find out how Brisbane weather will behave on January 19, 2021. Mohammed Siraj Takes Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Tests; Cricket Community Praises Indian Pacer.

The Gabba Test saw third session of the day 2 completely being washed out due to rain. Rains returned on day 4 and forced an early tea. The play resumed but was stopped again in the last session of the day as heavens opened up. As the Test match inches towards its climax, rain could play spoilsport. Here’s the hourly rain forecast of Brisbane weather for January 19, day 5 of the Test match. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Day 4 Highlights.

Brisbane Weather and Rain Forecast, January 19

Source: accuweather.com

Source: accuweather.com

As per the accuweather.com, it is going to be mostly cloudy on January 19 in Brisbane. However, thunderstorms are predicted in the afternoon and that could result in stoppage or play being abandoned. Fans will be hoping and praying that rain stays away as India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 nears a fitting end.

