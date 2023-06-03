Adidas, on June 1, unveiled the new Team India jerseys for all three formats and it surely had the fans buzzing! These new kits feature the signature Adidas stripes. The jerseys for both the limited-overs’ formats are distinct in terms of pattern and colour and has already created a lot of excitement amongst the fans. The team would wear one of these jerseys—the Test kit in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. In this article, we shall take a look at how fans can purchase these new kits and show support for the Indian team. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in New Team India Jerseys! Catch First Look of Indian Cricket Stars in Adidas Kits (See Pics and Video).

Recently, the BCCI released a video on their social media handles which showed the top Indian cricket team stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jasprit Bumrah, among others, pose in the jerseys and explains what it means for them. s wearing the new jersey have gone viral on social media. See them below. New Team India Jersey Launched, Check Close Look of Indian Cricket Team’s New Kit.

How can you purchase Indian cricket team kits?

Fans who are keen to purchase these new Indian team jerseys can simply log on to the Adidas official website. After arriving in the main page, fans would need to go to the ‘Collections’ tab where the Indian cricket team jerseys would be available on the ‘What’s New’ section. By clicking on that, fans can get access to the page where all three kits are available for sale.

What is the price of the Indian cricket team new jerseys?

The new Indian team jerseys seemed to be priced uniformly at Rs 4,999, respectively. The pants are available for purchase separately and are available at Rs 4,599. The ODI Replica jersey is available at Rs 2,999 while the official ODI fan jersey has been priced at Rs 999. Plus, fans who are ‘ADICLUB' members can get early access to the jerseys on June 4 at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Joining the ADICLUB can help the fans get a free delivery of the merchandise and a 15% discount voucher on their next purchase.

