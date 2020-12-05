La Liga 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online: Barcelona are amidst a mini-revival of sorts with three wins on the trot, but they must keep the momentum going considering they have climbed to just 7th in the points table. An away tie against 6th place Cadiz is a challenge for Ronald Koeman and co and one they must find a way to get through. The Catalonians had it easy against Ferencvaros in Europe on Wednesday, but Cadiz are on different level at the moment. Despite being a newly promoted team, Cadiz have notched some crucial wins. Although they head into the game with no wins in their last three, they will be a tough nut to crack at home. Cadiz versus Barcelona will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 1:30 AM IST. Lionel Messi Left Out of Barcelona Squad For UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Match Against Ferencvaros.

Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari and Juan Cala are not part of the matchday squad for Cadiz due to fitness issues. Choco Lozano has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine. There is some good news too with Alvaro Negredo fit and part of the matchday squad. Alvaro Gimenez and Filip Malbasic are the two forwards in an attacking 4-4-2 formation. Jens Jonsson in midfield is the one that will spray around the passes with Jon Garrido breaking up play. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming, telecast and other details of the match.

When is Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Cadiz vs Barcelona clash will be played on December 6, 2020 (Saturday mid-night) at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza Stadium and has a scheduled time of 01:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Cadiz vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Cadiz vs Barcelona for free.

Barcelona are without long term absentees Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique while the likes of Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto remain unavailable as well. Lionel Messi was rested in midweek, but the Barcelona skipper returns to take his place on the right. Antoine Griezmann will line up as a no 10, a role that he plays to perfection for France with Martin Brathwaite as the striker.

Cadiz have a poor record against Barcelona, losing their last six games against the Catalonians. With Barcelona gaining a bit of form, they should be able to clinch all three points.

