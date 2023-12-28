The weather in Centurion keeps on challenging the 1st Test Match between India and South Africa as day 2 started with a delay. KL Rahul played an excellent innings as he went on to score a century India went on to score a decent total of 245 runs and got all out. Nandre Burger from South Africa went on to take the final wicket of the Indian side. India was struggling quite a bit but still went on to make a decent total of 245 runs, main credit goes to KL Rahul for that. ‘Ball Dekhte Rehna…’ Stump Mic Catches Virat Kohli Guiding Shreyas Iyer While Batting During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video)

South Africa lost their wicket early for just 11 runs on day 2 as Mohammed Siraj went on to dismiss Aiden Markram. Till the lunch break on day 2 South Africa started to look a bit stable as they were at 49 runs at the loss of a single wicket. Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi start the session after lunch with as much control as they have ended it. Zorzi played a few shots that went to the boundary and South Africa looked to take things in their control with the duo spending more time on the pitch.

Dean Elgar went on to complete his half-century. Jasprit Bumrah opened up a small window of opportunity by dismissing Tony de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen but David Bedingham has partnered with Dean Elgar well who scored a fantastic century taking the air out of the Indian attack. Dean Elgar pushed the Indian bowling attack back with his century with support from Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham. South Africa is in the lead and India has to come up with a solid plan to bring the game back in their favour.