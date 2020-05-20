‘Certain Things One Shouldn’t Say’: Irfan Pathan Not Happy With David Warner’s Remarks on Shikhar Dhawan

Irfan Pathan Unhappy With Warner's Comment l (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Many prominent cricket stars have become more active on social media than usual in order to interact with their fans amid the COVID-19. Going live on Instagram has also become a trend among athletes. Not too long ago, David Warner and Rohit Sharma also went live on Instagram alongside each other. However, the topic of Shikhar Dhawan was one of the highlights of their conversation. Rohit revealed that the southpaw doesn’t like to face the first ball of the innings while Warner said that Dhawan only likes to take on the first ball if Harbhajan Singh is bowling. However, Dhawan’s former teammate Irfan Pathan is not impressed with Warner’s remark. ‘He’s an Idiot’: Rohit Sharma Recalls Opening With Shikhar Dhawan for First Time in ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Pathan, who recently went live with Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram, highlighted Warner’s comment over his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate and said that the Aussie star shouldn’t have said that.

“I remember your first ton was against Australia. No matter whether you play against Australia at home or away from home, you have to play their fast bowlers. Talking about Champions Trophy, you faced many fast bowlers and scored runs against them. I disagree with what he said. If I put Warner on a rank turner, even he wouldn’t be comfortable, he might ask Steve Smith to play. There are certain things one shouldn’t say. So I personally didn’t like what he was trying to say,” Pathan said.

While responding to Pathan, Dhawan also made it clear that as an opener you will have to tackle the new ball anyway and facing the pacers is not a severe issue for him. “No, I disagree to that. It's not like I don't want to face fast bowlers. Everyone has their views, I am an opening batsman, so I have to play pacers. I might not face them in the first over but I have to face them in the second. It’s been eight years since I have been opening for India. And I am one of those players who opened in all three formats of the game,” Dhawan said.