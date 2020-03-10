Chennai Super Kings has a Hilarious Take on Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh’s Picture (Read Tweet)

Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan SIngh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the IPL 2020 just three weeks away, the official social media handles of the Indian Premier League have gone active and have been sharing pictures and videos of the players who have reported to their respective teams. For Chennai Super Kings, it was Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and MS Dhoni have already started practising for the upcoming season. CSK now shared a picture of Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh sweating it out in the nets together. Suresh Raina Lights Up MA Chidambaram Stadium With Big Sixes During CSK's Practice Session (Watch Video).

But it was the caption that drew the attention of the fans. In the picture we see Bhajji and Piyush talking to each other during the practice session of the Chennai Super Kings and little did the fans know that CSK social media admins would come up with such a hilarious take on the snap. This is not the first time that CSK posted a very hilarious tweet. There have been multiple occasions where CSK has displayed their witty side. For now, check out the snap below:

When you get to know that PC too loves MAC! #AnbuDen #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/ib3ZQF4pgS — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 9, 2020

Talking about the Chennai Super Kings, the players have already started playing the practice games as a part of preparations of the IPL 2020. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will play their first game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, 2020. The team will play their first home game on April 2, 2020, against the Rajasthan Royals.