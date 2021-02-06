MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva celebrates her sixth birthday today (February 6, 2021) and wishes are pouring in for the former Indian skipper’s kid on her special day. Ziva was born on this day in 2015 but the Indian cricketer could not attend her birth as he was away on duty with the national team during the 2015 Word Cup in Australia. MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Celebrates Her 6th Birthday: A Look at Some Adorable Pictures & Videos of Former Indian Captain and His Little Princess.

Indian Premier League-side Chennai Super Kings wished their skippers daughter on her birthday with a lovely picture of the father-daughter duo. ‘Keep staying on the top of all our #Yellove hearts, Cub Queen! Wishing a super Birthday to our Kutty Chutty Thala-i-Magal!’ CSK captioned their post. Ziva Dhoni Shares Glimpse of Vegetables Grown At MS Dhoni's Farm in Ranchi (Watch Video).

Though MS Dhoni wasn’t able to attend Ziva’s birth, the former Indian cricketer has fulfilled his father's duties without fail. The 39-year-old has been spending a lot of time with his family at his Ranchi farmhouse following his retirement. The father-daughter duo recently featured in their first advertisement together.

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings, the three-time IPL champions are gearing up for a new season of the premier T20 competition. Ahead of the latest edition, CSK have released the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav and Shane Watson while retaining Suresh Raina and other stars. The MS Dhoni-led side also added Robin Uthappa to their ranks via a cash deal with Rajasthan.

